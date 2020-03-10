CorMedix (CRMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CRMD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,283. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

In other CorMedix news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,251.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

