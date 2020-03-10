Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mackie downgraded shares of Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Correvio Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CORV opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Correvio Pharma has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $4.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Correvio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Correvio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.