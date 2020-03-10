Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lifted to “Neutral” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. Corteva has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,995 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.