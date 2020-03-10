Corum Group Limited (ASX:COO) Insider Acquires A$21,848.30 in Stock

Corum Group Limited (ASX:COO) insider David Clarke bought 316,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$21,848.30 ($15,495.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Corum Group alerts:

Corum Group Company Profile

Corum Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and software development company in Australia. It operates through two segments, Health Services and eCommerce. The Health Services segment offers solutions, including dispense, point of sale, and head office retail management software applications, as well as hardware, training, and support services to Australian pharmacies.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Corum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.