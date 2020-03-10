Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC) Insider Sells A$1,381,950.00 in Stock

Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC) insider Harry Debney sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.07 ($2.18), for a total value of A$1,381,950.00 ($980,106.38).

Shares of Costa Group stock traded up A$0.33 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, hitting A$3.05 ($2.16). 8,773,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Costa Group Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.32 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of A$5.45 ($3.87).

Get Costa Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Costa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.