COTI Market Capitalization Tops $9.64 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00214680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012226 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 312,250,374 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

