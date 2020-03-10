Couchain (COU) Market Capitalization Tops $5,666.02

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $5,666.02 and $5,809.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00482579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.29 or 0.06411170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00057332 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030979 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Couchain Profile

COU is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

