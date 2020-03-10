Counterparty (XCP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.87 Million

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $246.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00018560 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,963.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.99 or 0.03390359 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00748773 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,363 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Zaif and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.