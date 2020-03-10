County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report $12.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $13.37 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $13.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $53.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $55.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.35 million, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $58.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,512.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacob Eisen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in County Bancorp by 330.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in County Bancorp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in County Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in County Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

