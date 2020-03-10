Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €50.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.83 ($50.97).

Covestro stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €29.20 ($33.95). The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €37.01 ($43.03) and a 12 month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

