Craig Davies Acquires 195,000 Shares of Trimantium Growthops Ltd (ASX:TGO) Stock

Trimantium Growthops Ltd (ASX:TGO) insider Craig Davies purchased 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,305.00 ($13,691.49).

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.83. Trimantium Growthops Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.35 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of A$0.65 ($0.46). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

About Trimantium Growthops

Trimantium GrowthOps Limited provides business transformation services to medium and large organizations across Asia and Oceania. The company performs various tasks required to create and implement new product, service, or growth initiative. It operates through three segments: Creative, Technology, and Management Consulting.

