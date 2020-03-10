Cred (LBA) Price Down 8% This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Cred has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and $1.33 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00125078 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, UEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

