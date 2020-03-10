Credit Suisse AG Acquires 236,789 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,789 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.47% of Extra Space Storage worth $64,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $46,129.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,596 shares of company stock worth $10,746,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.08 and a 52 week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

