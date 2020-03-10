Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 431,988 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 431,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,995,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 276,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $157.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.21 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.