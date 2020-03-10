Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,771 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of Willis Towers Watson worth $82,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $169.41 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.82.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

