Credit Suisse AG Buys 7,545 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.60% of Carvana worth $83,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Carvana stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

