Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Phillips 66 worth $84,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 63,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

