Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,389 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.45% of Equifax worth $75,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after acquiring an additional 55,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Equifax by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,343,000 after acquiring an additional 162,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 590,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.36. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

