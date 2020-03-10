Credit Suisse AG Has $63.83 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $63,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 697,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

NYSE:ROP opened at $315.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.59. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $300.01 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.