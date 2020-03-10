Credit Suisse AG Has $67.52 Million Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,167,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.50% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $67,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after buying an additional 588,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,489,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.48.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.