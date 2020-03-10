Credit Suisse AG Has $74.12 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.38% of Garmin worth $74,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Garmin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Garmin by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Garmin by 6,089.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

