Credit Suisse AG Has $76.70 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,367 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $76,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 19,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 453,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $9,821,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

NYSE HDB opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

