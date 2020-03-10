Credit Suisse AG Has $81.03 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,631 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Global Payments worth $81,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

GPN stock opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.31 and its 200-day moving average is $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $130.48 and a 1 year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

