Credit Suisse AG Has $86.22 Million Stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,186 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.93% of Luckin Coffee worth $86,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LK. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE LK opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

