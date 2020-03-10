Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.37% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $88,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 134,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $41.83.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

