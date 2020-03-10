Credit Suisse AG Invests $72.72 Million in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,716,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 42.15% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 791.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,454,000.

NYSEARCA PPH opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $68.02.

