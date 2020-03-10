Credit Suisse AG Purchases 333,635 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,635 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Blackstone Group worth $78,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,322,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

