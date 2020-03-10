Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,962 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Deere & Company worth $87,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $11,668,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,723,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.35. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

