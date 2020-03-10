Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,564,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 592,937 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.35% of Commscope worth $64,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commscope by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

Commscope stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commscope from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

