Credit Suisse Group Trims International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price to $11.50

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

International Money Express stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of -0.01. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

