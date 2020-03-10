Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $161,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,429. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRNX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

