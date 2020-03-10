Critical Analysis: Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Gecina (NYSE:GECFF)

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Gecina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $2.96 million 78.67 -$13.57 million N/A N/A Gecina $754.39 million 16.16 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Risk & Volatility

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property N/A -6.15% -3.85% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nam Tai Property and Gecina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gecina beats Nam Tai Property on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

