Critical Comparison: DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) vs. Patriot National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBK)

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS GRP HOLDING/S 1 3 1 0 2.00 Patriot National Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS GRP HOLDING/S 31.16% 12.53% 1.12% Patriot National Bancorp -2.45% -1.65% -0.12%

Risk and Volatility

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Patriot National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS GRP HOLDING/S $15.04 billion 2.53 $4.69 billion $7.23 8.23 Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 1.01 $3.20 million N/A N/A

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Dividends

DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays an annual dividend of $3.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Patriot National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DBS GRP HOLDING/S beats Patriot National Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers stock trading and Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 18 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

