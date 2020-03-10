CROAT (CROAT) Trading 18.2% Lower This Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $60,224.56 and $23.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 76,404,566 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

