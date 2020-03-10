CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a payout ratio of 213.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.19. The stock had a trading volume of 112,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,507. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

