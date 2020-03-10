Crown Price Tops $0.0513 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. Crown has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $1,073.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,236,550 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

