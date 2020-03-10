Cryptaur Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,666.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $15,666.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00482430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.06 or 0.06398490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00057432 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031036 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013468 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003777 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.