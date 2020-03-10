CryptoAds Marketplace Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $124,194.31 and $80,375.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.02512403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00124980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

