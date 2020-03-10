Cryptocean Price Down 3.8% This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003018 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $86,317.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00482930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.82 or 0.06410607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00057317 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003696 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

