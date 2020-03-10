CryptoFranc (XCHF) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.82 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and $4,965.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00013519 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 8,231,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bitfinex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

