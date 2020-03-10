Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $37.86 million and $50,221.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00007649 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00482416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.90 or 0.06403650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00057733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012710 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003685 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

