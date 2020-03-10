Cryptonex Market Cap Hits $99.51 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00022507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $99.51 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00214680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012226 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

