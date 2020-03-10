CryptoPing Achieves Market Cap of $215,826.71 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $215,826.71 and $54.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.00 or 0.02509395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00212051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00050954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00124439 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

