Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPIX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

CPIX stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,901 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 6.65% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

