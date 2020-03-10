Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 733.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,886. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $107.26 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.