CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,372,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,538 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.64% of CVS Health worth $622,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,983,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CVS Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,010,088. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

