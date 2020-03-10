CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

NYSE:CVS opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

