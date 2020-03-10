DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

UNTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

UNTY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $178.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 256,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

