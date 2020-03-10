Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 70,532 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.5% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.67% of Danaher worth $743,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,877. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

