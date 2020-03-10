Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.61 Million in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 260,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd comprises 3.8% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

JPS opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.